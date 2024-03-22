AD
Lady Gaga is working with Rolling Stones/Pearl Jam producer, says Ozzy Osbourne

todayMarch 22, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Lady Gaga has been teasing new music, but what that music will sound like is a mystery. However, if the resume of the guy she’s allegedly working with is any indication, it might just be more pop than rock.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne says that he wants to make new music, but he has to wait for Andrew Watt — who produced his Grammy-winning 2022 album Patient Number 9 — to call him. “He’s been working with Lady Gaga,” Ozzy says.

Watt also produced the Rolling Stones‘ latest album, Hackney Diamonds, which features Gaga duetting with Mick Jagger on the song “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.” If both acts are working with Watt, it would explain why Gaga just “happened” to be in the studio at the same time as the Stones, as the band has said in interviews explaining how the duet came about.

In addition to Ozzy and the Stones, Watt has also produced Pearl Jam‘s upcoming album and has worked with everyone from Post Malone, Maroon 5 and Elton John to Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith.

Gaga’s latest tease features her outside, walking toward the camera wearing a leather jacket and shades. The caption includes a motorcycle emoji and the line, Hollywood’s a ghost town.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

