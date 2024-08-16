AD
Music News

Lady Gaga joins Bruno Mars onstage in LA for first live performance of new duet

todayAugust 16, 2024

Interscope Records

On Aug. 15, Bruno Mars christened the brand new Intuit Dome in LA with the first of two concerts, and none other than Lady Gaga stopped to give their brand-new duet “Die With a Smile,” which dropped at midnight ET, its live debut.

During the first encore, the crowd went wild when the lights came up and Bruno introduced Gaga. For the performance, he wore the same cowboy hat he wears in the song’s video, while Gaga sported the same towering beehive wig.  She also wore a retro ’60s-style mini dress, white tights and white heels.

“Everybody make some noise for mother herself!” Bruno yelled at the end. “Give it up for Lady Gaga!” The two embraced, Gaga gave the crowd the peace sign, waved, blew kisses and walked off.

As previously reported, “Die with a Smile” is described as a “standalone collaboration” the two stars are releasing “as a treat for their fans.” It had been rumored that the song would be featured in Gaga’s forthcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux, but that’s not confirmed.

Bruno’s concert also included all his hits, from “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Just the Way You Are” to “When I Was Your Man,” “Marry You,” “That’s What I Like” and “Uptown Funk.” He also sang a snippet of his Silk Sonic hit “Leave the Door Open.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

