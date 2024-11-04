AD
Lady Gaga, Katy Perry among stars appearing at Harris rallies Monday night

todayNovember 4, 2024

After campaigning with the likes of Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen, Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing out even more big music stars to appear or perform Nov. 4 at Election Eve rallies around the country — including Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

Gaga will be a musical guest at one of the “Vote for Freedom” rallies in Philadelphia, held on the iconic Rocky steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Other performers will include Ricky Martin and Philly natives The Roots and R&B singer Jazmine SullivanOprah Winfrey will speak, as will another Philly musician: DJ Jazzy Jeff.

At a rally in Pittsburgh, which will be attended by Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, Katy Perry is scheduled to perform, as are DJ D-Nice and R&B singer/actress Andra Day. In Raleigh, North Carolina, natives James Taylor and Fantasia Barrino will perform, as will country duo Sugarland.

Jon Bon Jovi will join Harris’ running mate Tim Walz at a rally in Detroit. The country duo The War and Treaty are also listed as performers, which means it’s likely that Jon and the duo will sing their duet version of “The People’s House,” from Bon Jovi‘s latest album.

And in Las Vegas, Christina Aguilera is among the performers at a rally at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

