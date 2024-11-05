Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera sing for Harris in Pennsylvania, Las Vegas

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Three pop vocal powerhouses spent Election Eve, Nov. 4, getting out the vote for the Harris/Walz ticket in Pennsylvania and Las Vegas.

On the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Lady Gaga sang “God Bless America,” and then told the crowd, “For more than half of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice. Yet we raised children. We held our families together. We supported men as they made the decisions. But tomorrow, women will be a part of making this decision.”

“Today I am holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans,” she said. “And now, Pennsylvania, it’s your turn. The country is depending on you. So tomorrow make sure all your voices are heard.” Gaga also performed her hit “Edge of Glory” for the crowd of 30,000.

In Pittsburgh, Katy Perry performed her hits “Dark Horse,” “Part of Me” and “Firework,” and also covered “The Greatest Love of All,” made famous by Whitney Houston. She told the crowd that she was voting for Harris because of her daughter Daisy, adding, “I know that she’ll protect my daughter’s future and your children’s future.”

In Las Vegas, Christina Aguilera sang “Fighter” and “Beautiful,” and told the crowd, “Tonight, I’m here in honor of the people who have fought to give us the privilege to be heard. Let’s raise our voices and vote for freedom.”

Other artists who performed at those rallies, as well as events in North Carolina and Michigan, included James Taylor, Ricky Martin and Jon Bon Jovi.