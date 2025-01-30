Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Post Malone & more book ‘SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert’

NBC Universal

Many of the biggest names in music were featured in video form on the recent NBC special Ladies & Gentleman … 50 Years of SNL Music, which debuted Monday night. Now, some of those same artists will be appearing in person at a star-studded event called SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

The lineup for the concert includes Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Backstreet Boys, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Bad Bunny, “Dancing on My Own” singer Robyn, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons, Bonnie Raitt and more, plus surprise special guests.

The one-night-only concert will stream live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, with Jimmy Fallon hosting. In addition, select IMAX theaters in California, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York and Florida will screen the film, and tickets will be free for current Fandango FanClub and Regal Crown Club members.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special will follow on Feb. 16, simulcast on both NBC and Peacock.