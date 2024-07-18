AD
Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga posts update from the studio: “I can’t wait for you to hear” it

todayJuly 18, 2024

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Now that Lady Gaga is finished with her Las Vegas residency, she apparently has more time to focus on the new music she’s working on.

On Thursday she posted two black-and-white photos showing her recording, and captioned them, “Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music.”

“Feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation,” she added. “I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on.”

Among the people commenting was Kesha, who wrote, “Feed us mother!!!!” 

The star, who’ll be seen in the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux, teased new music at the end of her Chromatica Ball concert film, now streaming on Max. At the end, you see the words “LG7 Gaga Returns.”

During a Q&A interview ahead of the screening of the concert film, Gaga said her new music was “nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before.” She added, “I love to break genre and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

