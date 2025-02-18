AD
Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga releases track list for ‘Mayhem’

February 18, 2025

Lady Gaga‘s unveiled the track list for her new album, Mayhem, which features 14 songs — plus what appear to be two bonus tracks.

In a video on Instagram, the titles of 14 tracks are revealed, including the singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra” and “Die With a Smile.” Two more song titles, denoted by asterisks, pop up at the end: “Can’t Stop the High” and “Kill for Love.”

In addition to Bruno Mars, the only other feature on the album is on a song called “Killah.” It features Gesaffelstein, the pseudonym of French electro music DJ, writer and producer Mike Lévy.

One song is called “Zombieboy.” This may be coincidence, or it could refer to Rick Genest, an artist, model, actor and musician who was known as “Zombie Boy” for his full-body tattoos. Genest, who appeared in Gaga’s video for “Born This Way,” died in 2018 after falling from a balcony.

Mayhem arrives March 7. Here’s the track list:

“Disease”
“Abracadabra”
“Garden of Eden”
“Perfect Celebrity”
“Vanish Into You”
“Killah” ft. Gesaffelstein
“Zombieboy”
“LoveDrug”
“How Bad Do U Want Me”
“Don’t Call Tonight”
“Shadow Of A Man”
“The Beast”
“Blade of Grass”
“Die With A Smile” with Bruno Mars

