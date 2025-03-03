AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga says it’s taken her ‘two decades to become the boss’

todayMarch 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

Lady Gaga‘s been a global superstar for years, but she says with her new album Mayhem, she’s finally stepping into her power.

In a preview clip of an interview Gaga did with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan, the “Abracadabra” singer said it’s only now that she’s “feeling confident in myself as a musician and as a songwriter and a producer, as an artist.”

“I know that might sound silly, but it’s actually taken me two decades to become the boss, in a way,” she added. Noting that in her career she was “almost always the only woman in the room,” Gaga continued, “I had to really work hard to maintain my sense of stability and my sense of purpose.”

However, Gaga emphasized, “I always stuck to my guns when it came to my music and my artistry, but it was a real challenge, and I made it through that mayhem.”

More of Gaga’s sit-down with Good Morning America will air throughout the week leading up to the release of Mayhem on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%