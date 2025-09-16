AD
Lady Gaga scores four top-40 hits from one album, first time since 2013

todaySeptember 16, 2025

Background
Lady Gaga ‘Mayhem’ (Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga‘s “The Dead Dance” proves her career is alive and well.

Her new single, which she recorded for the Netflix series Wednesday and subsequently added to the deluxe edition of her album Mayhem, has debuted at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to the publication, this is the first time in a dozen years that she’s released an album with four top-40 hits.

In addition to “The Dead Dance,” Mayhem features “Disease,” the Grammy-winning #1 hit “Die With a Smile” and “Abracadabra.” Her last album to achieve four top-40 singles was 2013’s Artpop, which had “Applause,” “Dope,” “Do What You Want” and “Venus.”

Gaga’s albums Born This Way and The Fame also included at least four top-40 hits.

Overall, “The Dead Dance” is Gaga’s 29th top-40 hit.

Gaga is currently out on her Mayhem Ball tour; after shows in Chicago on Wednesday and Thursday, she heads to the U.K. and Europe.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

