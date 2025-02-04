Lady Gaga thanks fans for her ‘very special’ new Grammy

Francis Specker/CBS

After winning the best pop duo/group performance Grammy on Sunday for her Bruno Mars duet “Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank her fans.

“My 14th Grammy award is a very special one,” she captioned the post. “Being a songwriter, all I want to do is tell stories that touch peoples hearts. Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soul—love is what we all need right now.”

She added, “Thank you little monsters—wherever you go that’s where I’ll follow.”

On his Instagram Story, Bruno posted a photo of the moment their win was announced: Gaga is sitting at their table, kissing her fiancé, Michael Polansky, while Bruno is standing up, all alone. He soundtracked the photo with the ballad “All By Myself” by the late Eric Carmen.

In addition to scooping the award, Gaga and Bruno performed on the telecast, singing the classic hit “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & the Papas in tribute to Los Angeles.