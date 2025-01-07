Lady Gaga thanks fans for latest #1 hit: ‘I’m so honored to have had your ears for this long’

Interscope

After 20 weeks on the chart, Lady Gaga‘s duet with Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile,” has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100, and Gaga took to TikTok to post a video thanking fans for the song’s success.

“I’m so incredibly grateful that my song ‘Die With a Smile’ with Bruno Mars, my friend, is #1 on the Hot 100,” says Gaga, who’s dressed down, and sporting blond hair and eyebrows.

Then, referring to her most recent chart achievement, she adds, “I can’t believe that I’ve had two number ones in three different decades.” As previously reported, only she, Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson have had multiple number-one hits across three distinct decades.

Gaga continues, “I am so honored to be an artist and to have had your ears for this long. Thank you for listening and dancing and making your art along with mine. And I’m so grateful. It’s 2025 and I have a number one song. It’s pretty wild. And I’m so excited that this song is on my new album.”

The album, which Gaga refers to as LG7, doesn’t have a title or release date yet, but it’s supposed to come out early this year.

Gaga concludes, “I’m so excited for you to hear what more I have in store for you. I love you so much. I’m sending love, peace and absolute as much joy as possible to your 2025. Thank you for making the beginning of mine so special.”