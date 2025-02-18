AD
Lady Gaga to host & perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in March

todayFebruary 18, 2025

Noam Galai/NBC Universal

Lady Gaga performed on the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary concert on Peacock Friday, but on March 8 she’ll be on NBC, hosting and performing on an episode of the show.

The first time Gaga pulled double duty on an SNL episode was back in 2013, when she hosted and performed while promoting her album Artpop. In addition to that episode, she’s been a musical guest three times. Her appearance on March 8 will come a day after her new album, Mayhem, is released.

Meanwhile, comedian Shane Gillis will host the March 1 episode of the show, with musical guest Tate McRae. Gillis was actually announced as a new SNL cast member in 2019, but was fired days later after controversial comments he’d made on a podcast in 2018 came to light. However, he returned to host an episode of the show in 2024 to mixed reviews. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

