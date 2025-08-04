AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga to release new song for ‘Wednesday’ season 2

todayAugust 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lady Gaga‘s involvement with the new season of the hit Netflix show Wednesday isn’t limited to her having an acting role: She’s contributing music, as well.

Gaga is releasing a song called “Dead Dance,” which will be featured in season 2 of the show, ABC News has learned. The song and a video will be released in September, along with Part 2 of the new season of the show. Variety was the first to report the news.

As previously reported, Gaga guest stars as Rosaline Rotwood, who Netflix describes as a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday,” played by Jenna Ortega.

During season 1 of Wednesday, Lady Gaga’s 2011 album track “Bloody Mary” went viral after fans on TikTok used a sped-up version to soundtrack a scene where Wednesday dances at a school event.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 debuts Aug. 6. Part 2 arrives Sept. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%