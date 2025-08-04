Lady Gaga to release new song for ‘Wednesday’ season 2

Lady Gaga‘s involvement with the new season of the hit Netflix show Wednesday isn’t limited to her having an acting role: She’s contributing music, as well.
Gaga is releasing a song called “Dead Dance,” which will be featured in season 2 of the show, ABC News has learned. The song and a video will be released in September, along with Part 2 of the new season of the show. Variety was the first to report the news.
As previously reported, Gaga guest stars as Rosaline Rotwood, who Netflix describes as a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday,” played by Jenna Ortega.
During season 1 of Wednesday, Lady Gaga’s 2011 album track “Bloody Mary” went viral after fans on TikTok used a sped-up version to soundtrack a scene where Wednesday dances at a school event.
Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 debuts Aug. 6. Part 2 arrives Sept. 3.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.