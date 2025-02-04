Lady Gaga wants fans to ‘smile through the mayhem’ at her upcoming live shows

Frank Lebon

So far, Lady Gaga has only confirmed three live shows this year: One at the Saturday Night Live Homecoming Concert on Feb. 14 in New York City and two appearances at Coachella. She won’t reveal if she plans to do a full-fledged tour behind her new album Mayhem but she does have an idea of how she wants fans to react when she performs the songs.

Asked by ELLE about upcoming live performances and what she might have planned, Gaga says, “I can’t give it away yet because we’re still working on stuff. But I’m so excited for Coachella. I just want people to smile and laugh and dance and have the most fun ever. I mean that.”

She adds that her priority right now is her family, including her fiancé Michael Polansky, their dogs and their friends, but adds, “Right next to all of those things is making people smile. I want everyone to smile through the mayhem.”

As for the album, due out in March, Gaga says, “This album is really everything I had to give to [my fans]. And I hope that they know it’s my privilege to make them music … it’s the thing I have to offer the world right now.”

Meanwhile, Gaga has teamed up with Mastercard for a dance competition, and the prizes include the opportunity to appear in a “fan version” of her new video for “Abracadabra,” plus a trip to something called Lady Gaga Club MAYHEM Dance Party, with the star herself.

To enter, you can share your dances to “Abracadabra” on social media using the hashtag #MastercardGagaContest and submit your entry to priceless.com/gaga.