Lady Gaga’s ‘Harlequin’ concert film to premiere at LA’s Grammy museum

Lady Gaga, ‘Harlequin’ album (Interscope Records)

After teasing Tuesday that a film documenting Lady Gaga‘s “secret” show in 2024 to promote Harlequin was “coming soon,” a date and theater have been announced.

The Grammy Museum in LA will host the premiere screening of LADY GAGA IN HARLEQUIN LIVE — ONE NIGHT ONLY on Thursday night, with Gaga in attendance to take part in a discussion about it. As previously reported, the show that the film captures took place in September 2024 and features Gaga performing the album in its entirety.

Tickets for the screening are on sale now at GrammyMuseum.org.

According to the museum, Harlequin was Gaga’s “first jazz-inspired album since the passing of her longtime collaborator Tony Bennett.” It — and the film — feature her performing original arrangements of standards like “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “That’s Entertainment,” “Oh, When the Saints” and more. It’s currently nominated for the Grammy for best traditional pop album.