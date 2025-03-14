AD
Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem’ scores her biggest first-week opening since 2013 in the UK

todayMarch 14, 2025

Interscope/Frank Lebon

Lady Gaga‘s Mayhem is a hit across the pond.

The album has debuted at #1 on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart with first-week sales of 55,577, outselling the rest of the top five combined, according to MusicWeek. It’s her highest first-week sales in the U.K. in more than 10 years. The last time she sold more in a debut week was in 2013, when Artpop debuted at #1 in the U.K.

In addition, Mayhem had the second-biggest debut sales week of 2025 in the U.K. — only British singer/songwriter Sam Fender‘s People Watching sold more.

She previously hit #1 in the U.K. with The Fame Monster, Born This Way, Artpop and Chromatica, as well as the soundtrack for A Star Is Born. We’ll find out how Mayhem did on the Billboard chart this weekend.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

