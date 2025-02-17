AD
Sports News

Lady Mountaineers suffer loss to McMurry

todayFebruary 17, 2025

The Schreiner University women’s basketball team battled hard but ultimately fell to McMurry University, 70-39, in their home conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. Despite some strong individual performances, the Mountaineers couldn’t quite find their rhythm, as the War Hawks controlled the game from start to finish.

Schreiner struggled with their shooting throughout the game, finishing 15-of-50 (30%) from the field and just 5-of-25 (20%) from three-point range. The team showed flashes of potential, but McMurry’s aggressive defense and fast-paced offense kept the Mountaineers from ever gaining any momentum.

Leading the way for Schreiner was Aylene Ortega, who put up a solid 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed 6 rebounds. Ortega’s effort inside the paint was a bright spot for the team. Brie Sosa added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kiara Green chipped in 5 points with 2 assists, showing her playmaking ability.

The Mountaineers got contributions from several players off the bench, including Skye Thomas, who notched 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 30 minutes of play, and Markasia Wingwood, who grabbed 4 rebounds in 10 minutes of action, providing energy when the team needed it most.

While McMurry shot 45% from the field and executed their game plan well, Schreiner didn’t back down and kept fighting until the final buzzer. Despite the final score, the team showed resilience and continues to build for the rest of the season.

Though this one didn’t go their way, Schreiner fans can be proud of the effort and determination shown by the Mountaineers. The team will look to bounce back quickly as they prepare for their next conference matchup. With the support of the Schreiner faithful, the Mountaineers are determined to turn things around and come out stronger in the games ahead.

Written by: Schreiner University

