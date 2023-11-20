AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey, HARDY, Jason, Bailey + more headed to Tortuga Music Festival

todayNovember 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

The 2024 Tortuga Music Festival performance lineup has arrived.

Happening from April 5 to April 7 in Fort Lauderdale Beach, the artists featured on the star-studded bill include Lainey WilsonHARDYJason AldeanOld DominionBailey ZimmermanAshley McBrydeRussell DickersonWarren ZeidersParmaleeJackson DeanBrian Kelley and Priscilla Block.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. ET. A presale for email and text subscribers will take place before that on an as-yet-unannounced date.

For presale signup, passes and the full list of performers, visit tortugamusicfestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%