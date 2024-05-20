AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey, Jelly, Thomas + Keith headed to ‘The Voice’ season 25 finale

todayMay 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban are headed to The Voice‘s two-part season 25 finale.

Keith, the season 25 Mega Mentor, will perform on Monday’s episode while Lainey, Jelly and Thomas will take the stage on Tuesday.

In terms of songs, you can expect Lainey to sing her new single, “Hang Tight Honey,” Jelly to deliver an unreleased track from his forthcoming Whitsitt Chapel follow-up and Thomas to perform his autobiographical single, “Beautiful as You.”

The Voice season 25 finale airs Monday and Tuesday on NBC.

Its 26th season will return on an as-yet-unannounced date with Reba McEntire, Gwen StefaniSnoop Dogg and Michael Bublé on the coaching panel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%