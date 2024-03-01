AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey, Morgan, Jelly, Kelsea + more featured in new exhibit

todayMarch 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Some of your favorite country stars have been featured in a newly launched exhibit at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

American Currents: State of the Music spotlights country music’s role in American culture over the past year, as well as its ongoing growth in concert venue sizes from clubs to arenas.

Artists featured in the exhibit are Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Martina McBride.

For more information on American Currents: State of the Music and to purchase tickets, head to countrymusichalloffame.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%