AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson books her first big screen role in Colleen Hoover movie

todayApril 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Tanner Yeager

Lainey Wilson will make her feature film debut in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s 2022 bestseller, Reminders of Him, according to Variety.

Of course, Hoover also wrote It Ends with Us, which inspired the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni hit. 

Gilmore GirlsLauren Graham and The West Wing‘s Bradley Whitford are also attached to the film, as are Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow and Nicholas Duvernay.

Lainey made her acting debut in season 5 of Yellowstone playing the musician Abby, a role Taylor Sheridan created for her. 

So far, there’s no word on Lainey’s role, when Reminders of You will shoot or when it will be out. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%