Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley + more added to Grammy performers lineup

ABC

A new group of performers has been added to the lineup of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, as part of a series of what the Recording Academy calls “special performances.”

Those performances include the annual in memoriam segment, a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Quincy Jones, and “touching tributes celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles,” the academy says.

The artists participating in these performances include country music’s Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, John Legend and Stevie Wonder.

As previously reported, nominees Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, RAYE, Shakira and Doechii will also be performing on the Trevor Noah-hosted telecast, which will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.