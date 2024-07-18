AD
Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson hints at ‘Yellowstone’ return

todayJuly 18, 2024

Disney/Larry McCormack

“Hang tight honey,” Lainey Wilson could be returning to Yellowstone soon.

When ET asked her if she’d received the casting call from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan for its fifth season, Lainey said cheekily, “I can’t wink, but I’m doing something with my eye right now.”

“It’s good news, I’ll tell you that. Honestly, I don’t know exactly when they’re going to start back up,” she shared, before opening up about her busy schedule.

“The truth is, we’re trying to make sure we have enough time to get in there and get it done because we’ve still got a lot going on right now,” Lainey added. “But, it’s a priority.”

The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year is currently on her Country’s Cool Again Tour and saddling up for the arrival of her 14-track album, Whirlwind, on Aug. 23.

Its lead single, “Hang Tight Honey,” is currently #12 on the country charts.

Here’s the Whirlwind track list:

“Keep Up With Jones”
“Country’s Cool Again”
“Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)”
“Broken Hearts Still Beat”
“Whirlwind”
“Call a Cowboy”
“Hang Tight Honey”
“Bar In Baton Rouge”
“Counting Chickens”
“4x4xU”
“Ring Finger”
“Middle of It”
“Devil Don’t Go There”
“Whiskey Colored Crayon”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

