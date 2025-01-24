AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson is Whataburger’s newest ambassador

todayJanuary 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Larry McCormack

Meet Whataburger’s newest ambassador: Lainey Wilson.

To celebrate their collaboration, Whataburger will give out free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits at participating Whataburger locations on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“I’ve been rolling through Whataburger drive-thrus since I was just a small-town girl in Louisiana with big dreams. From grabbing Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits with my daddy between horse sales and rodeos to late-night stops on the road playing honky-tonks — Whataburger’s been part of my story every step of the way,” Lainey shares in a statement.

Debbie Stroud, president and chief executive officer at Whataburger, adds, “Our partnership with Lainey Wilson unites two brands committed to serving up Goodness 24/7 with a side of Texas hospitality, and we can’t wait to share what we’ve got cooking throughout the year. Hang tight, there’s more to come!”

Each person’s entitled to one Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, while supplies last. For more information, check out Lainey’s announcement video on Instagram.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%