Lainey Wilson is Whataburger’s newest ambassador

Disney/Larry McCormack

Meet Whataburger’s newest ambassador: Lainey Wilson.

To celebrate their collaboration, Whataburger will give out free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits at participating Whataburger locations on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“I’ve been rolling through Whataburger drive-thrus since I was just a small-town girl in Louisiana with big dreams. From grabbing Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits with my daddy between horse sales and rodeos to late-night stops on the road playing honky-tonks — Whataburger’s been part of my story every step of the way,” Lainey shares in a statement.

Debbie Stroud, president and chief executive officer at Whataburger, adds, “Our partnership with Lainey Wilson unites two brands committed to serving up Goodness 24/7 with a side of Texas hospitality, and we can’t wait to share what we’ve got cooking throughout the year. Hang tight, there’s more to come!”

Each person’s entitled to one Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, while supplies last. For more information, check out Lainey’s announcement video on Instagram.