Lainey Wilson locks in release date for “Country’s Cool Again”

Lainey Wilson is set to drop her new song, “Country’s Cool Again,” on Friday, February 16.

The track, which Lainey penned with Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and bandleader Aslan Freeman, is a tribute to her country upbringing and the Western lifestyle she’s been proudly synonymous with.

“I’m so excited to announce my brand-new song, ‘Country’s Cool Again.’ This past year has been a wild ride and truly shown me that Country music is really loving me back,” Lainey shares. “This track is an ode to my upbringing and the story of my journey in this industry – where I have been and where I am now.”

“I’m feeling all the love from Country music fans, and I can’t wait to hear everyone singing this song back to me while we’re out on the road this year,” the Louisiana native adds.