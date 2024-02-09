AD
Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson locks in release date for “Country’s Cool Again”

todayFebruary 9, 2024

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Lainey Wilson is set to drop her new song, “Country’s Cool Again,” on Friday, February 16.

The track, which Lainey penned with Trannie AndersonDallas Wilson and bandleader Aslan Freeman, is a tribute to her country upbringing and the Western lifestyle she’s been proudly synonymous with.

“I’m so excited to announce my brand-new song, ‘Country’s Cool Again.’ This past year has been a wild ride and truly shown me that Country music is really loving me back,” Lainey shares. “This track is an ode to my upbringing and the story of my journey in this industry – where I have been and where I am now.”

“I’m feeling all the love from Country music fans, and I can’t wait to hear everyone singing this song back to me while we’re out on the road this year,” the Louisiana native adds.

Lainey’s latest album is the Grammy-winning Bell Bottom Country, which spawned the #1 hits “Heart Like a Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine,” as well as the current single “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” which is approaching the top 15 on the country charts.

Coming up, Lainey will play a couple of shows Stateside before heading over to Australia to headline the annual CMC Rocks festival, as well as a series of shows.

For a full list of Lainey’s tour dates, head over to her laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

