AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson on her CMA Awards performance: “It’s a nod to the folks who raised me”

todayNovember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Lainey Wilson is set to take the CMA Awards stage to sing her autobiographical “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

The track, which Lainey co-wrote, pays homage to her hometown roots and the people part of her formative years.

“This one is a nod to my family, it’s a nod to the folks who raised me and the place who raised me. It’s one of those songs that talks about the kind of people that I come from, and they are tough, hardworking and give you the shirt off your back kind of people,” Lainey tells ABC Audio. “I’m excited to be able to get up there and sing about that. It’s going to be fiery. It’s going to be a force. I’m ready.”

Another thing Lainey’s ready for is to win Album of the Year or the coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

“It’s obvious that Entertainer of the Year is the biggest, baddest award of the night. So I’d love to take that thing home,” shares Lainey, who snagged early wins for Musical Event and Music Video of the Year. “But also Album of the Year because I feel like it’s a win for everybody. But there’s something about when you hear the words ‘Entertainer of the Year.'”

Could she take home all nine awards she’s nominated for?

“I don’t know about all of them,” says Lainey. “But I feel it’s going to be a good night.”

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%