Lainey Wilson on her CMA Awards performance: “It’s a nod to the folks who raised me”

ABC

Lainey Wilson is set to take the CMA Awards stage to sing her autobiographical “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

The track, which Lainey co-wrote, pays homage to her hometown roots and the people part of her formative years.

“This one is a nod to my family, it’s a nod to the folks who raised me and the place who raised me. It’s one of those songs that talks about the kind of people that I come from, and they are tough, hardworking and give you the shirt off your back kind of people,” Lainey tells ABC Audio. “I’m excited to be able to get up there and sing about that. It’s going to be fiery. It’s going to be a force. I’m ready.”

Another thing Lainey’s ready for is to win Album of the Year or the coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

“It’s obvious that Entertainer of the Year is the biggest, baddest award of the night. So I’d love to take that thing home,” shares Lainey, who snagged early wins for Musical Event and Music Video of the Year. “But also Album of the Year because I feel like it’s a win for everybody. But there’s something about when you hear the words ‘Entertainer of the Year.'”

Could she take home all nine awards she’s nominated for?

“I don’t know about all of them,” says Lainey. “But I feel it’s going to be a good night.”

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.