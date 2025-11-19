AD
Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson says to expect new music ‘sooner rather than later’

todayNovember 19, 2025

ABC’s ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ stars Lainey Wilson as host. (Disney/Robby Klein)

Lainey Wilson is nominated for her album Whirlwind at Wednesday night’s CMAs, but she says we may not have to wait too long for the follow-up.

Speaking to US Weekly for a cover story, Lainey says, “I’m always working for the next thing, so hopefully sooner rather than later. I’ve been writing a bunch.”

“It’s fun to go to these different cities, look outside your window and be in a different place every day, and be able to take advantage of that and be creative in these different parts of the world,” she adds. “Everywhere you can imagine, we’re writing a song about it.”

In addition to new music, Lainey’s agenda includes planning her wedding to her fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges — she says they haven’t started yet. 

“That’s the problem,” she says. “No, it’s funny! I’ve been so busy this year that we’re like, ‘We’re gonna figure it out, for sure!’ He’s such a good dude. He is my best friend. He’s my biggest cheerleader. We lift each other up.”

Lainey appears in US Weekly’s “Humankind” issue, and she discusses the lessons she learned from her family and her community about giving back, as well as her philanthropy.

“Kindness might be one of my superpowers,” she says. “Kindness has definitely gotten me a lot further than the opposite.”

“I wish everybody could lead with love,” she continues. “If we were all aware of that and reminded of how important and powerful words are — even a pat on the back — I think we’d all be leading with a little more kindness.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

