AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson-themed pop-up bourbon bar coming to Nashville

todayMarch 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Lainey Wilson and Barmen 1873 Bourbon are teaming up to launch a Lainey Wilson-themed pop-up bar, Hold My Bourbon Bar.

Boasting Lainey’s “country with a flare” fashion and music, the bar will serve up Lainey-inspired cocktails made with Barmen 1873 Bourbon.

Flavors include Wildflowers Old Fashioned, which is inspired by Lainey’s latest single, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”; Buckle Up, inspired by “Heart Like a Truck”; and Wild Horses Manhattan, which is named after Lainey’s fan club. 

“2024 has been an incredible year so far, and I’m thrilled to have Barmen 1873 Bourbon come along for the ride,” says Lainey. “Together, we’ll create memories for all my fans, starting with the Hold My Bourbon Bar, which will serve some delicious cocktails that I had the pleasure of helping create.”

“I’m also so excited to share that 100% of the proceeds will support my Heart Like A Truck fund to help give back to communities and organizations across the globe,” she adds.

The Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up will be open April 5 and April 6 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. CT and April 7 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at GoodTimes Full Service Bar in Nashville. For tickets and more information about the 21+ event, head to barmen1873bourbon.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%