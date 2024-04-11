AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson’s a proud farmer in new Tractor Supply commercial

todayApril 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

Tractor Supply Company has teamed up with their 2024 Brand Ambassador, Lainey Wilson, for a brand new commercial.

The 30-second clip follows Lainey from her simple life on the farm to onboarding her tour bus and taking the stage as a country superstar.

“I’m from a farming community. A little town of 200 people. A fifth-generation farmer’s daughter. I consider myself a farmer too,” Lainey shares in the ad’s voiceover. “It’s about getting up every single day, planting those seeds, watering them and watching them grow. And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have the harvest of a lifetime.”

In a press release, Lainey reflected further on her upbringing and how Tractor Supply’s Life Out Here tagline resonates with her.

“As a fifth-generation farmer’s daughter, Tractor Supply has played an integral part of my lifestyle from a
young age. Originally from a town of 200 people, to now living out my dream playing music around the world, Life Out Here is true to my core,” shares the Baskin, Louisiana, native.

“When I’m off the road, I’m spending time outside back at home on the farm enjoying the little things in life,” she adds.

You can watch the full commercial now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%