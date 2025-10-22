AD
Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson’s logged the miles that inspired ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’

todayOctober 22, 2025

Lainey Wilson’s ‘Whirlwind’ (BBR/BMG)

Lainey Wilson spends plenty of time on the bus and in the air thanks to her exhaustive tour schedule.

And without all the miles she logs traveling, she says we might not have her latest top-10 hit, “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

“I spend a lot of my time 30,000 feet in the air flying to the next show, and even though I’m not on the ground, I used that time to be still,” she says. “[I] catch myself looking out the window, talking to God, dreaming, and even reminiscing. ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’ tells a story that speaks to that.”

You’ll find the track on the deluxe edition of her Whirlwind album, which came out in August. 

Lainey’s 2025 life on the road won’t wrap up until Dec. 7, when she plays T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

