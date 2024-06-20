Lainey’s ‘Twisters’ track, “Out of Oklahoma,” has landed

“Hang Tight Honey,” Lainey Wilson‘s rolled in with her Twisters track, “Out of Oklahoma.”

The track, which Lainey co-wrote with hitmakers Shane McAnally and Luke Dick, arrives alongside its cinematic music video, which interweaves Lainey’s performance clips with snippets of Twisters.

“Can’t take the home out of Oklahoma/ It’s where my soul was born to be/ No matter where I’m goin’ I’m a wild wind blowin’/ Just a-rollin’ like a tumbleweed/ Can’t take the home out of Oklahoma/ So you can’t take it out of me,” Lainey reflects over a midtempo production.

“It’s wild how life throws a theme at you ain’t it [tornado emoji] My life the past few years has felt like a twister…hence why I titled my new album Whirlwind,” Lainey shares on Instagram. “So when I got the opportunity to write a song for the new @twistersmovie, it was a challenge I couldn’t pass up.”

“Reading [Twisters character] Kate’s story, I found a lot of parallels between our lives,” she says. “We’re both chasing wild and crazy careers, but they make us feel something and give us a sense of home.”

“Out of Oklahoma” is the latest preview of Twisters: The Album and follows Luke Combs‘ “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” Bailey Zimmerman‘s “Hell or High Water,” Megan Moroney‘s “Never Left Me” and Tucker Wetmore‘s “Already Had It.”