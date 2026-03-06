AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Lamorne Morris to voice ‘Garfield’ in new animated Paramount+ series

todayMarch 6, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Lamorne Morris attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Lasagna for dinner to celebrate?

A brand-new Garfield series, based on the original comic strip by Jim Davis, is coming to Paramount+.

The streaming service announced that the new show about the lasagna-loving orange cat will be created using 2D animation. It currently has the working title of Garfield.

Lamorne Morris will provide the voice of Garfield in this new series, which Paramount+ says will feature “the chonky feline at his finest, with each episode featuring the pop culture icon’s signature sarcasm and hilarious lackadaisy.”

Nickelodeon Animation Studios will produce the show, while Dave H. Johnson and John Trabbic III will serve as its executive producers.

According to Paramount+, Garfield has over 200 million daily comic readers and millions of social media followers. The brand has spanned over multiple generations since the comic’s debut in June 1978.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%