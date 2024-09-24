AD
Mike FM Music News

Lance Bass says *NSYNC is planning something bigger than a Vegas residency

todaySeptember 24, 2024

Luca Venter

After *NSYNC’s brief reunion for Trolls Band Together, fans have been wondering if there’s more in store for the iconic boy band. Lance Bass has now offered a glimmer of hope.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lance confirms that the group is working on something together. He says it’s not a Las Vegas residency, hinting it’s even bigger than that.

“I think we have bigger plans that we’re thinking of, so stay tuned,” he teases. “You know, if we’re gonna do something, we gotta do something something. But we’re actually talking, guys. We’re doing it.”

“Conversations are being had and I can finally say that,” he adds.

Earlier in September Joey Fatone told People that no talks had been had yet and that they were waiting for Justin Timberlake to finish his tour.

“Hopefully at some point when [Justin] is done with his tour, we’ll sit down and go, ‘What are we doing?’ and figure it out,” he said. “I would love to have that conversation, whether yes or no — I just want to know. … Either way we had a good run and be done with it, or see what we can do.”

*NSYNC was recently nominated for an MTV VMA for Best Group, but lost to K-pop group Seventeen.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

