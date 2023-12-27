AD
Lance Bass says there’s “definitely some kind of future” for *NSYNC

todayDecember 27, 2023

Luca Venter

*NSYNC‘s reunion for the Trolls: Band Together movie and soundtrack had fans begging the group to keep it going, but Joey Fatone and Lance Bass have said that they’d have to talk about it and figure out what was possible. Now it appears those talks are underway.

Speaking to People, Lance said, “Because of this experience reuniting and seeing what the fan reaction was, it really encouraged us to discuss something else. So we’re talking, just throwing ideas around to see if something sticks.”

He adds, “There’s definitely some kind of future for us. I just don’t know what it looks like yet.”

Whatever the guys decide to do, they’ll have to schedule around partners, children and Justin Timberlake‘s solo career, which reportedly includes plans for a new album in 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

