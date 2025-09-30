Lance Bass to celebrate *NSYNC’s 30th anniversary with Instagram Live giveaways & guests

*NSYNC at Universal Studios in Universal City, California, April, 2000 (Sam Levi/WireImage)

Oct. 1, 1995, marks the 30th anniversary of *NSYNC becoming an official group, and Lance Bass is here to help you celebrate.

Although Lance says acknowledging that it’s been 30 years is like “a dagger to the heart,” he’s still down to treat fans to some giveaways of merch he found in storage. He says in an Instagram video, “There’s so many good goodies in here, like one-of-a-kind stuff, samples we never even put out, and you need it more than me!”

Lance announced that he’ll be hosting an Instagram Live Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, during which he’ll be asking trivia questions and giving the merch away to the winners. Plus, he teased special guests. “Maybe some people from tour, maybe some of the boys.” Lance, of course, is very close with Joey Fatone, but who knows? JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick could also show up.

*NSYNC released their debut single, “I Want You Back,” in Germany on Oct. 7, 1996, a little more than a year after their formation. The song wasn’t released in the U.S. until 1997. While it hit the top 20, *NSYNC didn’t really break through until 1998, when they starred in a Disney Channel special. It sent their self-titled debut album into the top 10. Once “Tearin’ Up My Heart” came out, they were off and running.