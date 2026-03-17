Lance Bass to publish second children’s book, ‘The Legend of Mrs. Claws’

Lance Bass, ‘The Legend of Mrs. Claus’ (Union Square Kids)

Lance Bass published his debut children’s book, Trick or Treat on Scary Street, in 2024. He’s set to follow that with a second holiday-themed book, due out in September.

The Legend of Mrs. Claws is about a black cat who first appeared in Trick or Treat on Scary Street. On Instagram, Lance writes that the cat was “trying VERY hard to be scary… but mostly just causing chaos.”

“My kids immediately fell in love with her, and I started wondering what happens to a Halloween misfit once October is over,” he continues. “Well apparently… she sneaks onto Santa’s sleigh. Can’t wait for y’all to dive back into this world with me and meet this mischievous little stowaway.”

As Lance writes, “What if Mrs. Claws… was actually Santa’s cat?”

In an interview with People, Lance talks about the appeal of the character. “She’s a character who doesn’t quite fit the mold, and I think a lot of us can relate to that,” he notes. “It’s a reminder that sometimes the things that make us a little different — or the moments we think we got wrong — can end up leading us exactly where we belong.”

The book is out Sept. 29 and is now available for preorder.