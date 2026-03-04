AD
Entertainment News

‘Lanterns’ teaser trailer finds Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart in training mode

todayMarch 4, 2026

Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in ‘Lanterns.’ (John P. Johnson/HBO)

The teaser trailer for Lanterns has arrived.

HBO Max released the first trailer for its upcoming DC Studios superhero TV series on Wednesday, one day earlier than originally planned.

Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly Macdonald star in the upcoming show, which will make its debut in August.

Lanterns follows a new recruit named John Stewart (Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Chandler). The two intergalactic cops are “drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” according to the show’s official logline.

“With all due respect, we’ve been training for, what, two months? And I haven’t even worn the ring yet,” Pierre’s Stewart says in the teaser trailer.

“Don’t get hung up on the jewelry, junior,” Chandler’s Hal Jordan says in response. “You’re just a f****** substitute teacher. You’re not ready to get up in front of the class until the ring says you are.”

Hal then shrugs and says, “But alright,” before leaving the ring on the dashboard and jumping out of the driver’s seat of the car he was driving.

Later in the trailer, Hal calls this instance “training.”

True Detective: Night Country‘s Chris Mundy is the showrunner for Lanterns. He writes the program alongside Watchmen‘s Damon Lindelof and DC comic creator Tom King.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

