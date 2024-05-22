AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

LAPD makes a pair of arrests in Ian Ziering assault case

todayMay 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division have announced the arrests of two suspects allegedly involved in the assault of 90210 actor Ian Ziering and the vandalism of his car.

As reported, the actor was involved in a physical altercation with four to five members of a minibike gang on Hollywood Boulevard on December 31, 2023. His 10-year-old daughter was in the car at the time the actor tangled with multiple assailants, which was caught on video. 

Using multiple videos of the incident, investigators arrested two suspects.

The LAPD announced 20-year-old Jacob Esteban Hernandez and 40-year-old Angie Teresa Guizar were arrested; Hernandez was booked for felony vandalism, with bail set at $50,000; Guizar was booked for assault with a deadly weapon. Her was set at $30,000.

After the incident, Ziering posted a lengthy statement to Instagram, saying it “left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

He added, “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%