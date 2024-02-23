AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Late Night’﻿ producer has “tried everything I can to get Dave Grohl” to be guest drummer

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
NBCUniversal

NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers has become known for recruiting drummers from the rock world to play alongside its house 8G Band, including Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron, The Black KeysPatrick Carney and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. But there are still a few drummers producer Eric Leiderman is hoping to get on the show.

“I have tried everything I can to get Dave Grohl to come in for a week,” Leiderman tells Deadline.

Along with the Foo Fighters frontman/Nirvana drummer, Leiderman names Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich and Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee as his other “white wales.”

“Those are big influences,” he says. “It just comes down to scheduling.”

The most recent guest drummer on Late Night was Avenged Sevenfold‘s Brooks Wackerman.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%