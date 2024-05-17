AD
Entertainment News

Laura Dern, Margaret Qualley to star in series adaptation of ‘Forever, Interrupted’

todayMay 17, 2024

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley are joining forces to star in a limited series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel Forever, Interrupted.

Both actresses will executive produce the project, which comes from A24 and will stream on Netflix, Deadline reports.

Forever, Interrupted follows Elsie, played by Qualley, and her whirlwind romance with Ben. The couple fell in love fast and married within months of meeting one another. After Ben’s unexpected death, Elsie must face her mother-in-law Susan, played by Dern, who had no idea Elsie existed.

The story will be told through a dual timeline, going between the epic love story and Elsie and Susan’s connection.

This marks the second time a limited series adaptation has come from one of Jenkins Reid’s novels – the first was the 2023 Prime Video show Daisy Jones & the Six.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

