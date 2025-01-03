AD
Buck Country Music News

Lauren Alaina pays homage to her roots in newly teased song

todayJanuary 3, 2025

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM

If there’s a Georgia girl who’s proud of her Southern roots, it’s Lauren Alaina.

The “Georgia Peaches” singer recently shared a snippet of an unreleased track and demo titled “Those Kind of Women,” which she says is “an open letter to the strong (sassy) southern women that made me who I am.”

“Wooden spoon stirring sugar in the sun tea/ Brimstone Bibles on nightstands/ For better or for worse on some gold bands/ A long line of crazy/ Biscuits and gravy/ That’s what made me/ I was raised by those kind of women,” Lauren sings in the song, painting vivid images of her childhood at home.

Lauren’s latest project is her 2023 Unlocked EP, which was followed by a single-track release, “Just Wanna Know That You Love Me.”

Lauren will join Rascal Flatts on their upcoming Life Is A Highway Tour, kicking off Feb. 13 in Evansville. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit laurenalainaofficial.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

