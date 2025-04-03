AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lauren Alaina’s ‘Household’ is growing

todayApril 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Lauren Alaina‘s getting her “Household” in order, as she prepares for the arrival of her first child later this year. 

The “What Ifs” hitmaker and her husband, Cam Arnold, are expecting a baby girl sometime this summer. The two tied the knot in February 2024.

Meanwhile, “Household” happens to be the title of Lauren’s latest piece of new music. 

“’Household’ is the perfect blend of southern grit and sass,” she reflects. “We have all been in a ‘how much hell can house hold’ scenario. I wrote this song after listening to one of my best friends vent about her relationship.”

“It may not reflect my own marriage,” she adds, “but I think it showcases my personality flawlessly.”

You can check out Lauren’s new music video for “Household” on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%