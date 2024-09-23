AD
Lauren Daigle announces dates for The Behold Christmas Tour

todaySeptember 23, 2024

ABC/Eric McCandless

Lauren Daigle is already gearing up for the holiday season.

The “You Say” singer has announced her annual The Behold Christmas Tour, with three festive performances lined up. She’ll perform at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Dec. 3, the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Dallas on Dec. 7 and Saenger Theatre in her hometown of New Orleans on Dec. 11.

The shows will feature songs from Lauren’s 2016 Christmas album, Behold: A Christmas Collection.

Presale tickets go on sale Sept. 24, with tickets on sale to the general public Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time on LaurenDaigle.com/Tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

