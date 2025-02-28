AD
Laverne Cox and George Wallace star in ‘Clean Slate,’ but do they believe in one?

todayFebruary 28, 2025

Amazon MGM Studios

George Wallace costars in a show called Clean Slate, but he also actually believes in one. Speaking to ABC Audio, he explains, “You can start over every day. You will have some situation[s] come up in your life that you say, ‘Okay…you know what? I think I was wrong.’ And then you can start and begin a new life, a new beginning.”

Laverne Cox also believes it’s possible, but she says the opposite can sometimes be true, noting social media can prevent one from starting over on a clean slate.

“In this internet age where people…read a headline and think they are the most educated people in the world. Everybody’s not willing to admit that they’re wrong,” she says, before breaking down the requirements for starting anew.

“The beginning part of the process is a vulnerability that is required. Brené Brown defines vulnerability as risk, uncertainty and emotional exposure…To be vulnerable is beautiful. It scares us but is necessary for us to have a clean slate to be able to truly start again. And it actually requires accountability,” she explains. “It requires us as adults to be accountable for our lives.” 

That vulnerability is also captured on their show, George and Laverne add.

Clean Slate captures the story of their characters, who play father-child duo Harry and Desiree. Desiree returns home a trans woman after 23 years of living in New York, triggering some soul searching as she works to repair her relationship with Harry.

All episodes of Clean Slate are streaming on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

