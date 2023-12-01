AD
Entertainment News

‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ arrests record audience for Paramount+

todayDecember 1, 2023

Lauren Smith/Paramount+

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has another hit on his hands.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the anthology show executive produced by the guy behind Yellowstone and its prequels, as well as Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, has become Paramount+’s most-watched season premiere.

The company trumpeted that the first two episodes of the show, starring executive producer and Emmy Award nominee David Oyelowo as the man with the badge, arrested 7.5 million viewers across the world in its first seven days.

The series debuted on November 5.

The audience was on both the platform and CBS, which ran the first two episodes on November 12, following an episode of Yellowstone.

Earlier this year, another Sheridan show, Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, also premiered to record numbers for the streamer.

Lawmen follows Reeves’ “rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.” The remaining three episodes roll out Sundays on Paramount+, leading up to the finale airing December 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

