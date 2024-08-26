AD
Entertainment News

Lea Michele announces arrival of second child: “Our hearts are so full”

August 26, 2024

Bruce Glikas/Getty Image FILE

Glee alumna Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich shared the news on Sunday that they’ve welcomed their second child, a girl named Emery Sol Reich.

“Our hearts are so full,” Instagrammed Michele, bracketing the baby’s name in a heart emoji. The post included a photo of the newborn’s foot surrounded by three hands, one of which is a child’s hand.

Michele first announced her pregnancy in March via an Instagram post, featuring photos from a maternity shoot.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” she captioned the post.

In May, Michele indicated she was carrying a girl with a Mother’s Day Instagram post. “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter,” she wrote.

Michele and Reich are already parents to a 4-year-old son, Ever Leo, whom they welcomed in August 2020. The couple have been married since March 2019.

Michele starred as Rachel Berry on Glee from 2009 to 2015 and since emerged as a Broadway star, playing the role of Fanny Brice in the show Funny Girl from 2022 to 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

