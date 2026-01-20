AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Léa Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in ‘The Masque of the Red Death’

todayJanuary 20, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Léa Seydoux attends the world premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2024, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Léa Seydoux is taking on one of Edgar Allan Poe‘s classic stories.

Seydoux is set to join Oscar winner Mikey Madison in the upcoming film The Masque of the Red Death, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A24 is set to distribute the film worldwide. It will be written, directed and executive produced by Charlie Polinger.

While an exact logline for the film hasn’t been released, the movie will be Polinger’s “wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take” on Poe’s classic short story.

Erik Feig and Julia Hammer are producing the film for Picturestart, with James Presson and Lucy McKendrick also serving as producers.

Seydoux is a Palme d’Or winner for her performance in Blue is the Warmest Color. She starred in Sam Mendes‘ James Bond films Spectre and No Time To Die, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. She can be seen in the upcoming 2026 films The Unknown, Gentle Monster and Alpha Gang.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%