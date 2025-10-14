AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Led Zeppelin, Billy Joel & Bono docs nominated for Critics Choice Documentary Awards

todayOctober 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Bono on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’/(Disney/Randy Holmes)

Documentaries about Led Zeppelin, Billy Joel and U2 frontman Bono are among the films recognized with nominations for the 10th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

The theatrical release Becoming Led Zeppelin, HBO’s Billy Joel: And So It Goes and Apple TV’s Bono: Stories of Surrender all received nods in the best music documentary category. The Jeff Buckley doc It’s Never Over Jeff Buckley and two films directed by Questlove, Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music and Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), about the late Sly Stone, were also nominated.

A documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono was also recognized with a nomination. The film, One to One: John & Yoko, is nominated in the best archival documentary category.

Winners of the 10th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards will be revealed on Nov. 9 at a gala in New York City.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%