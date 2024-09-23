AD
Rev Rock Report

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page honored by the British Embassy

todaySeptember 23, 2024

ABC/ Michael J. LeBrecht II

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page was honored by the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 19, Loundersound reports.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was recognized for “his and the band’s more than five decades making brilliant British music – and his life of philanthropy” at an event hosted by British Ambassador Karen Pierce and the Permanent Secretary to the Treasury of the U.K., Charles Roxburgh.

Catherine and Wayne Reynolds, from the educational nonprofit Academy of Achievement, organized the event, which featured a performance by Grace Potter, who tackled Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”

Potter shared photos from the event on her Instagram, writing, “Every once in a while, you get invited into a world unlike any you have ever known. In this case it was an invite to a certain British Ambassador’s residence to play for/ honor, the lifetime achievement of a certain rockstar (named Jimmy Page.).”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

