Led Zeppelin’s ‘Physical Graffiti’ turns 50

Atlantic Records/Rhino Entertainment

Over the course of their career, Led Zeppelin released six #1 albums — and one of those is turning 50 on Monday.

Physical Graffiti, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s fifth studio album, was released on Feb. 24, 1975. It was a double album and the band’s first to be released under their own label, Swan Song Records.

The album, produced by guitarist Jimmy Page, contained eight songs written and recorded specifically for the record, along with unreleased tracks recorded during sessions for 1970’s Led Zeppelin III, 1971’s Led Zeppelin IV and 1973’s Houses of the Holy.

The iconic cover depicted two buildings on St. Marks Street in Manhattan, with cutouts in the windows. The internal sleeves could be seen through the openings, and depending on which side was facing out, it showed either the album’s title or pictures of iconic figures.

Physical Graffiti was a critical and commercial hit for the band. It spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and also hit #1 in the U.K. and Canada. It was the first album to go Platinum from preorders alone and has since been certified 16-times Platinum in the U.S.

Notable songs on the record include “Houses of the Holy,” which despite being the title of the previous record was left off because the band felt it didn’t fit with the other songs on that album, and another future Led Zeppelin classic, “Kashmir,” known for its classic opening riff. The tune went on to become a staple at Led Zeppelin live shows.